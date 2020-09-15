CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A Charlotte restaurant that’s been open for nearly six decades is closing its doors for good.

What You Need To Know Bill Spoon's Barbecue has been a popular Charlotte restaurant for the last 57 years



The owner says the coronavirus pandemic was the nail in the coffin, and he's being forced to close the restaurant for good this week



Customers have filled the parking lot and lined the building to order from Spoon's BBQ one last time

Bill Spoon’s Barbecue has been open for 57 years.



Steve Spoon, the owner, says business has been on a slow decline over the last few years, but the coronavirus pandemic was the nail in the coffin.



“We just couldn’t really hold on anymore. Didn’t really do the volume we need to stay relevant and pay the bills,” Spoon says.



When news of the restaurant’s closure hit social media, customers flooded the phone lines and filled the parking lot to pick up orders of food.

Mark ordered 5 pounds of BBQ from #BillSpoons and his family is driving in to pick up more. Life long customers are hoping to stop by one final time to show the family their support #shopsmall #supportsmallbusiness pic.twitter.com/yCcGRf0tU2 — Katy Solt (@katysolt) September 15, 2020

Mark Pearce has been coming to Bill Spoon’s BBQ for 35 years, and says Charlotte is losing an institution.

“It was just heartbreaking. My whole family, we love it. My sister is going to be up here tomorrow to get 10 pounds of BBQ. To think that life without Bill Spoon’s BBQ is hard to even imagine,” he says.



Spoon says while he may have been forced to close, people need to continue to support small business to prevent other places like his from disappearing.



“You have to go support your little local guys if you want them to stay here, and you have to support them consistently,” he says. “Even if you just go once a week, or once every couple of weeks, buy a plate, buy a sandwich, buy a special. You’ve got to have that consistent revenue to come in.”



Wednesday, September 16, will be the final day for Bill Spoon’s Barbecue. Spoon says he has not yet figured out his plans once the restaurant closes.