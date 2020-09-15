NATIONWIDE — Apple’s “Time Flies” event stayed true to its name and clocked in at just over an hour on Tuesday, a change from the company’s highly-anticipated and typically lengthy new-product rollouts.

This year, Apple’s launch event went completely virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The tech giant’s premiere announcements were its new Apple Watches, as well as the new 8th generation iPad and iPad Air. The company also announced the upcoming Fitness+ feature, which will connect Apple Watch users to workout videos and trainers for $10 per month. Options will include yoga, rowing, lifting, cardio, and more.

The feature will come in “late 2020,” the company said.

Notably absent from the event was a new iPhone — earlier this year, Apple executives reportedly confirmed that a launch of any new phone would be pushed back by several weeks due to COVID-19 delays.

CEO Tim Cook didn’t mention iPhones during Tuesday’s one-hour presentation recorded at the company’s massive, but now mostly empty, headquarters in Cupertino, California.

The Apple Watch has never come close to rivaling the iPhone’s popularity, but it does dominate the market for smartwatches. Canaccord Genuity analyst T. Michael Walkley estimates about 51 million Apple Watches will be sold this year, a 5% increase from last year. The research firm GlobalData pegs Apple’s share of the $64 billion smartwatch market at roughly 60%.

The new lower priced model, called the Apple Watch SE, will sell for $279 and be available beginning Friday. The price is a markdown from the $399 that Apple is asking for the next version of its higher end watch, the Series 6. Apple Watches have been selling for an average of $377, based on Walkley’s calculations.

Apple added more features to help the watch monitor its owner’s health, including a sensor that can read blood oxygen levels. The feature, specific to the Series 6, could be timely, given that COVID-19 frequently attacks the lungs.

Apple also announced a new option that will bundle its existing music, video, news and gaming services into a package that will cost $15 to $30 per month.

Tens of millions of people already subscribe to Apple’s various services, helping the company double its revenue during the past four years within a division that creates products for the more than 1 billion iPhones, iPads, watches and other devices that the people already use.

The services division also includes Apple’s app store, which is under regulatory scrutiny for charging a commission of up to 30% for products sold through other companies who have no other option but to use the store to reach the mostly affluent consumers who buy iPhone products.

For those who already have Apple products, the company is launching the upgraded iOS 14 software on Wednesday, Sept. 16. The update will include improvements to the Messages app, a new picture-in-picture mode, as well as a Translation app.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.