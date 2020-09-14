NATIONWIDE — Popular burger chain White Castle will release its first new packaging since 2004 to better accommodate customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The fast food company announced the new Crave Clutch on Sept. 14, a briefcase-like box that holds 20 sliders of any variety. White Castle says the new option is the “perfect choice for family meals and small gatherings,” which is especially helpful as people gather in small groups to comply with social distancing guidelines.

"The Crave Clutch has been something we've been working on behind the 'Castle walls' for a while. Faced with the pandemic, we decided that now is an ideal time to introduce this new size of Slider packaging," White Castle vice president Jamie Richardson said in a statement. "We'll be here for Cravers when they need to feed a crowd, but today this is about taking care of their own family and close friends."

In a more colorful take than the company’s traditional blue and white carryout containers, the Crave Clutch has a faux leather stitched cardboard handle with one side designed to look like an old-school boombox.

The company plans to ask customers to share their favorite song to listen to while chomping down on White Castle sliders, and will print the responses on upcoming boxes.

As the CDC reccommends "limiting close face-to-face contact with others," many states have implemented varying limits on the amount of people allowed to gather at one time in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

White Castle is not the only fast food restaurant to announce changes to its menu amid the pandemic.

In March, McDonald's halted its all-day-breakfast offerings in order to “simplify operations” for stores across the country, a spokesperson for the company said at the time. The company faced significant losses in the first few months of the coronavirus pandemic, with its breakfast service being hit the hardest as many commuters who typically took advantage of the cheap options were instead staying home.

The chain also announced it will release Spicy Chicken McNuggets for the first time ever in the United States come September 16 as a push to bulk up the lunch menu offerings.

“Breaded with a sizzling tempura coating made of both cayenne and chili peppers, these craveable, dippable and downright-delicious Spicy Chicken McNuggets are joining our classic McNugget line up, and pack plenty of spice and flavor into each bite,” a statement on the company website read.

For those who want an extra kick, the company is also launching its first new sauce flavor since 2017: The Mighty Hot Sauce.

The new sauce, made of a blend of crushed red peppers and spicy chilis, will be the hottest one available on the McDonald’s menu.

“This is the first time we’ve introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983. As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn’t think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can’t wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options,” said Linda VanGosen, McDonald’s Vice President of Menu Innovation.

If the spicy new combo packs too much heat, McDonald’s also has a solution—the company is also introducing the new Chips Ahoy! McFlurry come September.

The seasonal frozen treat, which will join the popular year-round Oreo and M&M McFlurries, will include vanilla ice cream blended with Chips Ahoy! cookies and topped with caramel sauce.

McDonald’s will have plenty of competition in the spicy chicken market, as multiple competitor chains already offer their own version of the spicy nugget.

Burger King reintroduced their popular spicy nuggets in May of this year, and Wendy’s added their spicy nuggets back to the menu after a brief two-year hiatus in 2019.