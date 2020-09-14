MINDEN, Nevada — Speaking in Minden, Nevada, on Saturday, President Donald Trump again suggested he is interested in pursuing a third term as president, it was first reported in Business Insider.

Trump stated he deserves a third term based on the treatment he’s received during his first term. Of course, Trump has yet to win a second term.

“And 52 days from now we’re going to win in Nevada, and we’re going to win four more years in the White House. And then after that, we’re going to negotiate, right? Because we’re probably – based on the way we were treated – we are probably entitled to another four after that.”

Trump suggested the same thing during an August rally in Wisconsin. How serious he’s being is debatable. In 2019 he stated on Meet the Press that he had been joking when discussing perusing a third term.

A third term would require a change to the Twenty-second Amendment to the Constitution, which states:

“No person shall be elected to the office of the President more than twice, and no person who has held the office of President, or acted as President, for more than two years of a term to which some other person was elected President shall be elected to the office of the President more than once.

“But this Article shall not apply to any person holding the office of President, when this Article was proposed by the Congress, and shall not prevent any person who may be holding the office of President, or acting as President, during the term within which this Article becomes operative from holding the office of President or acting as President during the remainder of such term.”

In the 1940 and 1944 presidential elections, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won third and fourth terms, which led to concerns about presidents serving unlimited terms.

Roosevelt died in 1945, and the Twenty-second Amendment was approved by Congress in 1947 and ratified in 1951.