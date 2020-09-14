NATIONWIDE — Texas Senator Ted Cruz said that a nomination to the Supreme Court is “not the desire of my heart” days after being included on President Trump’s shortlist of potential candidates for the job.

When asked by Maria Bartiromo on Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures” whether he would want the job should the time come, Cruz had a blunt response: “You know, I don’t.”

“It is deeply honoring, it’s humbling to be included in the list. I’m grateful that the president has that confidence in me. But it’s not the desire of my heart,” Cruz said. “I want to be in the political fight. I want to be fighting to nominate and confirm three, four, five principled constitutionalist justices, but that's not where I want to serve. I want to stay fighting right where I am in the US Senate."

The interview seemingly clarifies Cruz’s statement immediately following the announcement, when he said it was an “immense honor” to be considered for the nation’s highest court, but added that he wanted to continue serving the people of Texas for years to come.

“I am grateful for the president’s confidence in me and for his leadership in nominating principled constitutionalists to the federal bench over the last four years,” Cruz said in a statement last week. “As a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I’ve been proud to help confirm to the bench over 200 of President Trump’s judicial nominees, including two to the Supreme Court. It’s humbling and an immense honor to be considered for the Supreme Court.

“The High Court plays a unique role in defending our Constitution, and there is no greater responsibility in public service than to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. In the Senate, I have been blessed to lead the fight to preserve our constitutional liberties — every day, to defend the rights of 29 million Texans — and I look forward to continuing to do so for many years to come,” the statement concluded.

On Sept. 9, the president announced a list of 20 “incredible people” as possible candidates for the nation’s highest court should a position arise, in addition to the existing list of names the president released in 2017.

The names were a mix of federal appeals and district court judges, former government officials, and sitting politicians. Cruz was one of several current senators elected to the list, along with Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton and Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.

Sen. Hawley issued a swift response to the president’s announcement, saying he appreciated Trump’s vote of confidence but that he would continue to serve the state of Missouri.

I appreciate the President’s confidence in listing me as a potential Supreme Court nominee. But as I told the President, Missourians elected me to fight for them in the Senate, and I have no interest in the high court. I look forward to confirming constitutional conservatives — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 9, 2020

Tom Cotton, on the other hand, said he would “heed the call of service to our nation,” before tweeting that it is “time for Roe v. Wade to go.”

I’m honored that President Trump asked me to consider serving on the Supreme Court and I’m grateful for his confidence. I will always heed the call of service to our nation. https://t.co/fD10iVx952 — Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) September 9, 2020

It's time for Roe v. Wade to go. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) September 9, 2020

While there is not currently a position open on the Supreme Court, the situation could well arise considering two sitting members — Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer — are octogenarians.