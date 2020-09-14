Fans of Syracuse Stage can expect some changes for the season to address COVID-19.

Three previously announced shows will be replaced.

The "Cold Read Festival of New Plays" is returning, plus there will be a series of community-focused performances and conversations added to the lineup.

You'll even get to see some special interviews and behind the scenes looks, all of which will be available online.

We're told any decision about reopening for in-person shows will depend on guidelines from local officials and professional unions.