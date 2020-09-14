BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Space Coast Area Transit will begin collecting fares again on Octoberr 1, 2020, the agency announced Monday.
Fares had been suspended in early April, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in Florida, to reduce contact with drivers as a way of trying to reduce the spread of the disease.
Fixed Routes remain on regular service, with front and rear-door boarding, except an end to routes 1 and 9 as of 9 p.m. Riders are requested to continue to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and to keep 6 feet from other riders, when possible.
The agency urges riders not to take the bus if they feel sick.
Tickets can be purchased at Space coast Area Transit terminals or at designated Brevard County libraries. Monthly passes are available online. Call the RideLine at 321-633-1878 for more information.