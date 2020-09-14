BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Space Coast Area Transit will begin collecting fares again on Octoberr 1, 2020, the agency announced Monday.

Fares had been suspended in early April, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take hold in Florida, to reduce contact with drivers as a way of trying to reduce the spread of the disease.

Fixed Routes remain on regular service, with front and rear-door boarding, except an end to routes 1 and 9 as of 9 p.m. Riders are requested to continue to wear masks, use hand sanitizer, and to keep 6 feet from other riders, when possible.

The agency urges riders not to take the bus if they feel sick.