WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Iranian government is reportedly considering an assassination attempt on the U.S. ambassador to South Africa.

According to Politico, the move would be in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s decision to have top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani killed in a drone strike in January.

The potential of an attempt on Ambassador Lana Marks’ life is discussed in U.S. intelligence reports, two American government officials told Politico. The U.S. has known about the threat since the spring, but it has become more specific in recent weeks, Politico reported.

Such a move would further escalate tensions between the U.S. and Iran and put pressure on Trump to respond.

The Iranian embassy in Pretoria, South Africa, is allegedly involved in the plot, which is one of several options U.S. officials believe Iran is weighing.

The Trump administration said the Soleimani killing was carried out to thwart an “imminent” Iranian attack on embassies in the region, but Democratic and some Republican congressional members who were briefed on the attack days later said they did not see evidence of an imminent threat.

Days after Soleimani’s death, Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on a military base in Iraq that housed U.S. troops. There were no deaths, but more than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries. Trump declined to retaliate further.

Some intelligence analysts predicted then that Iran might seek other ways to seek revenge.

It’s not clear why Marks might be targeted. One government official theorized to Politico it might have to do with the fact that she’s known Trump for more than two decades. Marks, who became ambassador to South Africa in January, is a well-known handbag designer and has been a member of his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The Iranian government also operates clandestine networks in South Africa, Politico reported.

Marks has been made aware of the threat on her life, one U.S. official told Politico.

Iran denied Monday that is considering an assassination attempt on Marks.

“Such baseless claims are part of the Trump administration’s intelligence campaign against Iran,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a statement.