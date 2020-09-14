BUFFALO, N.Y. — What makes the perfect pumpkin? Dan Pawlowski can tell you.

He’s the owner of Pumpkinville in Great Valley, but he says everyone calls him the Mayor of Pumpkinville.

“The handle makes a pumpkin,” he said. “Nobody wants a pumpkin without a handle, everybody wants a good stem.”

Pumpkinville opened over the weekend! There are new safety protocols in place to make sure everyone can have a good time while following the rules. We’ll talk about it coming up @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/kRIaK0q9VZ — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) September 14, 2020

His family just opened their farm for the 25th season, an exciting milestone. But, Pawlowski treats it like every other year.

He’s up before sunrise, getting the grounds ready. It’s a lot of hard work every morning and every summer leading up to opening day.

But at first Pawlowski wasn’t sure if the hard work this year was going to pay off.

“We were wondering if we were going to reap the benefits from all of that work,” he said. “But fortunately we are.”

That’s why everyone who visits must wear a mask. This is something Pawlowski will be strict about.

The biggest thing the owner says is everyone *must* wear a mask while on the property at all times, both outside and inside @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/fBn8jOCIP6 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) September 14, 2020

“I can’t say that enough times,” he said. “It’s not you that gets in trouble, it’s me. I’m not willing to risk that.”

Along with wearing a mask at all times, there are capacity limits in their buildings.

Their farmyard area will also be limited capacity on weekends and there will be no petting of the animals.

Everything will be sanitized between each use like their carousel, train and hayrides. However, there is no helicopter this year.

Things like their Bootique & Gift Shop will have some limits on how many people can enter at a time @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/UE232xlKc7 — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) September 14, 2020

They state people can enter their farm market and food area as usual, but they are still required to wear a mask.

Although this year will be different, Pawlowski is excited for people to be back.

“You know what, it is fall. Life is not normal, but maybe we can throw just a little bit of normal into this world,” he said. “A couple precautions to have, but wear a face mask, come on down and we’d love to see ya.”

However guests can enter farm market and food area like usual. They’re selling all the favorites, like these donuts 🎃 Talk about yum!! @SPECNewsBuffalo pic.twitter.com/MGZTO3lkVF — Madison Elliott (@m_elliott95) September 14, 2020

They will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day until Oct. 31.