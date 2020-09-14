RALEIGH, N.C. – Quinceaneras are a once in a lifetime event.

What You Need To Know 2 friends from Mexico believed they achieved the American dream.



They evolved their YouTube channel into a successful photography and video company, documenting a once in a lifetime tradition in the Hispanic community.



Covid-19 is now threatening their business.

Widely celebrated among the Latino community, a girl’s 15th birthday, marks a coming-of-age milestone.

"It’s a big deal, bigger than a wedding,” says Melida Verduzco

“All the girls, they want to be a princess,” says her partner Jonathan Perez.

The two have been friends since high school. They immigrated separately from Mexico more than 10 years ago in search of a better life. After re-connecting in North Carolina, they started a YouTube channel just for fun.

“We make videos at home with a green screen," recalls Perez.

“We started talking about Quinceaneras. What you need to do. What you don't do," says Verduzco, the host of their online show.

Their channel TUS 15TV quickly attracted an audience. People sent messages asking them to chronicle their celebrations. The two started accepting gigs on top of their day jobs.

“You look around at the competition, everyone's doing the same thing. We said we can do photo and video in a different way,” said Perez.

They brought a splash of sizzle and glamor, combined with a modern feel.

Three years ago, Perez and Verduzco quit their warehouse jobs and turned their side-hustle into a full-time business. 2020 was going to be the biggest year yet until COVID-19 entered the picture.

“We have a lot of contracts, between 40 to 50. And we have only two parties in the beginning of the year. The last one was in February," says Verduzco.

“In the last six months we didn’t have work to do," says a worried Perez.

At the moment, most of their clients have postponed their parties instead of canceling so the two hope to work the events later this year or in 2021. Both women are hopeful infections will fall and restrictions will lift before what they built becomes another casualty of the coronavirus.

“I’m really proud of us. We started just having fun and now we have a business,” says Verduzco. "We can wait a little bit more, but not too much."