Town Sports International, the owner of hundreds of gyms including New York Sports Club and Lucille Roberts, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in an effort to reduce its debt load.

Revenue for the company has declined during the pandemic as facilities were forced to close for several months. To preserve cash, Town Sports International laid off much of its 7,000-person workforce and stopped paying rent.

The petition allows the company to continue operating while it works out a plan to pay creditors, negotiate rent reductions and bring back the business, according to the company's website.

“Town Sports International is not going out of business.” the company said on its website. "The goal is to emerge from Chapter 11 as an even stronger company, better positioned to serve members in the future.”

Last week, it said in its most recent earnings report that a majority of its locations remained closed.

For now, Town Sports said it won't permanently close any of it's nearly 200 gyms, which has over 600,000 customers.

Since the pandemic started, several gym chains have filed for bankruptcy, including 24 Hour Fitness and Gold's Gym.