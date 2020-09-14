Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon says plans are in the works to create a rapid testing site for students and staff with COVID-19 symptoms. The location of that site hasn't been finalized, but officials say it'll likely be at SUNY Upstate.

Using this rapid testing system, results could come back within four hours.

McMahon says streamlining the process is extremely important when it comes to stopping the spread in schools.

"We want to be able to know that when a staff member or a student has symptoms that they have a place to go so that we can communicate directly with our health department, so that if we get that positive we can immediately start contact tracing and we don't lose any time," said McMahon.

As the county-wide numbers go, no new deaths have been reported, and the number of active cases is near a record low.

Currently, 123 cases are being monitored, which is down 53 from Sunday.

Overall, there have been 3,921 positive cases and 3,598 recoveries.