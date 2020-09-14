KENT, Ohio — If you happen to be in Kent on a weekend this fall, expect some road closures.

What You Need To Know The city of Kent will be shutting down popular streets and putting tables up



It will happen every weekend during the fall season



The city provides items to keep everything germ-free

They're not due to construction, but rather, the city is closing down popular streets every weekend to make room for tables so customers can dine while staying socially distant outside.

Kent resident Jon Farrell said it’s a great way for him and his friends to get out during the pandemic.

"We believe that it is important to support local businesses, and that is why we have continued to keep coming down here and we try to make it a regular thing," he said.



Fresco Mexican Grill is a locally-owned restaurant that has been in downtown Kent for almost a decade. The manager, Tom Ingersoll, said their restaurant has done pretty well during this time. He partially attributes their success to the city's focus on shopping local.

"Definitely here in Kent, there is that kind of feeling always. It's always about shopping local here. Local citizens are very loyal to all of the concepts here in the area," said Ingersoll.



Ingersoll says he's seen people from all over Northeast Ohio flock to Kent because the city's safe outdoor dining options are attracting visitors who might not have otherwise come the area.

"We are drawing people, for example, from Tallmadge, Hudson, Stow, and so-on, who normally would not drive this far to come out. It's a great community to walk around in. We have the river, the river walk, and all of those things," said Ingersoll



The city has gone above and beyond to keep visitors safe. They have set up outdoor sinks, along with sanitation stations near the outdoor tables to help keep the germs at bay while people are dining out.

“They have been pretty much at the forefront. I think we are one of the first ones to do the outdoor dining options. Normally, we would be restricted to just this patio, but now we have all these tables out here," Ingersoll said.

The plan is to continue the outdoor seating options throughout the fall.