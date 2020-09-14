OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Students and teachers at Harmony Middle School in Osceola County are now back in the classrooms after several confirmed COVID-19 cases forced the school district to close the school for two weeks last month.

Parents said Monday morning that they want in-person learning for their children, even after 12 educators tested positive, prompting the school shutdown.

"They should have never shut the school down in the first place," parent Stephanie Branham said.

Online learning the past two weeks was touch and go, she said, and her son learns best in the classroom.

"Hopefully they stay in school and don't pull this nonsense again and they can continue on with the proper education that all the kids should receive, not just our son," Branham said.

Parent Deana Taylor also wants her daughter back in school.

"I think everybody needs to go somewhere every day," Taylor said.

During the two-week closure, the facilities were deep-cleaned, which includes:

Disinfecting all areas used by those who contracted the virus

Opening doors and windows and using fans to circulate air

According to the Osceola County's latest update from the week of September 7, Harmony Middle School has zero positive cases for students or personnel.

"I think they stepped it up and they're good," Taylor said. "And I trust them. If there's a problem, they'll let us know."

If families wants to change the learning option for their students, they have until September 18 at noon.​

After that, no changes can be made.