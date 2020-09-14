After canceling its annual troubadour summer concert series, The Guthrie Community Center in Great Barrington is facing a budget crunch.

"Like many places in the Berkshires, we depend on the summer. We had already sold tickets for 2020, so we had to refund a lot of those, most of those. We're just in that same boat, all rowing that same boat,” says George Laye, director and general manager of The Guthrie Center.

The center is launching an online fundraiser to support its many programs, like free community meals and tutoring services. Executive Director Annie Guthrie says anyone who donates will get access to a virtual music performance by her dad and the center's founder, folk singer Arlo Guthrie.

"Only maybe one or two of them are songs you may have heard him do before, and a lot of the other songs are songs he's never done before. Never on stage, he just thought it would be fun and unique to do something like that," says Guthrie.

The center is located at the Old Trinity Church, the place where the events in Guthrie's famous song, "Alice's Restaurant Massacree," took place. Annie says her dad crowdfunded to buy the building 30 years ago.

"We had a pretty extensive mailing list at that point, and he wrote to all the people on that list and said, 'hey, if everyone gives us a dollar, we can come up with a down payment and buy this old church together and turn it into a community center,' and that's what he did."

Laye says they have plans for new programs in the future, including a musical instrument lending library, but they need the fundraiser to go well to make those plans a reality.

"We have a mortgage, we have insurances, we have just tons of things, and there's a lot of repairs to be done on the church, although we have done many. In order to help people, we've got be up to code, and whatever we get, we'll be able to use, believe me,” said Laye.