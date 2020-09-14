ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Heavy rain in Central Florida resulting in recent flooding has triggered sewage issues in St. Cloud — creating a problem for people when they flush their toilets, the city said Monday.

What You Need To Know Sewage, toilet paper overflowing from manholes



Residents living on streets with state names are affected



Broken pipe also could play a role, Public Works officials say



St. Cloud Coonect app can be used to report ooncerns

Video recorded by residents shows an overflowing manhole, where even toilet paper can be seen bubbling up.

Affected residents live on streets with state names.

Dwight Hernandez said he has experienced some water troubles lately.

“My wife was doing dishes, and she said we were experiencing low pressure,” Hernandez said.

Naseem Ghandour the Public Works director for the City Of St. Cloud said, “We don't want people to get hurt. We don’t want to see property damaged so we're going out there trying to take care of the issue as it comes.”

The City of St. Cloud installed portable, air-conditioned restrooms and shower facilities at the Lakefront Park, ready to open if another rain event recreates the problem, they said.

The city is collecting data and working on the field to find the problem. Along with the rain, Public Works officials said they believe a broken pipe might be contributing to the problem.