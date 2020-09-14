MILWAUKEE (SPECTRUM NEWS) — Amazon is looking to hire 100,000 new full and part-time jobs across its operations network, with more than 800 available jobs in Milwaukee and more around the state.

According to a spokesperson, there are more than 6,000 Amazon jobs that already exist across Wisconsin.

The roles offer a starting wage of at least $15 per hour. In select cities, Amazon is offering sign-on bonuses up to $1,000. On top of Amazon’s $15 minimum wage, the company offers full-time employees industry-leading benefits, which include health, vision and dental insurance from day one, 401(k) with 50 percent company match, up to 20 weeks paid parental leave, and Amazon’s innovative Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for courses in high-demand fields.

This year, Wisconsin opened its first fulfillment center in Beloit, and another is expected to open in Oak Creek before the end of the year, two delivery stations in Sturtevant, and one in Greenville, bringing thousands of jobs to the state.

“We are opening 100 buildings this month alone across new fulfillment and sortation centers, delivery stations, and air hubs,” Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations at Amazon Dave Clark said in a statement. “We are proud to be hiring 100,000 new associates with pay of $15 per hour or more across those buildings and in our network. Our expansion also comes with an unwavering commitment to safety. Collectively, our new team members have already completed more than 1,200,000 hours of safety training, with over 500,000 more hours expected, to ensure that in addition to fast and efficient delivery for our customers, we’re providing a safe and modern environment for our employees and partners.”

Hiring for the new roles is already underway. Those interested can visit amazon.com/apply to learn more.