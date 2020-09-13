MILWAUKEE — Vice President Mike Pence is making his rounds back to Wisconsin this week.

President Donald Trump’s campaign said Pence will be visiting Janesville, Wis. Monday morning to discuss the Trump administration’s achievements. Pence will also discuss the “consequences” of Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s “socialist agenda.”

Per the campaign, the Trump administration has delivered “historic job growth” and increased national security under the Promises Made, Promises Kept to the American agenda.

He will speak at the Holiday Inn Conference Center. Doors close open at 9 a.m.

Pence was most recently in La Crosse, Wis. on Labor Day, the same day Democratic nominee for vice president Kamala Harris visited Milwaukee.

President Trump is coming to the battleground state this week as well; he will be at the Central Wisconsin Aviation in Mosinee on Friday for a Great American Comeback event.

Additionally, Donald Trump Jr. will visit Rothschild on Tuesday.