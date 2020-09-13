ORLANDO, Fla. — The elderly community had front row seats to a big celebration on Sunday.

Those living in the Brookdale Dr. Phillips Senior Living in Orlando get their very own socially-distanced parade.

It's been a long time coming for Carol-Anne Warren and her sister.

"It's been really hard not to be able to hug mom and dad,” said Carol-Anne Warren.

It's been months since the two have been face to face with their parents, who are at Brookdale Dr. Phillips Senior Living.

"It's really affected them, and the elderly, just because they can't be with their families,” said Warren.

But hopefully with a Sunday parade, Carol-Anne’s parents and other seniors will feel a little bit better.

Dozens show up with decorated cars for a safe drive-by parade for the seniors at the facility.

"We're here to celebrate with them — tell them how much we love them,” said Warren.

Seniors sat outside with signs of their own, soaking up all the love as the decorated cars drive by.

Director of the facility, Nancy Barbee, said the parade is a way to celebrate Grandparents Day and then kick off to National Assisted Living Week.

"It's a chance to show love and affection,” said Barbee.

Taking part in the parade are students from Palm Lake School, which is right across the street.

"I think it's a great opportunity for the kids to experience the engagement with older folks,” Michael Roberts, parent of one of the students in the parade.

Now that assisted living facilities are open in the state, Carol-Anne and her sister plan on visiting their parents soon.

But this parade was a good preview for everyone involved.

"There wasn't a dry eye. Half of us were crying and smiling and laughing. I think this is a memory that's going to stay with everybody,” said Barbee.

At the beginning of the month, Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted the statewide nursing home visitation ban.

However, facilities allowing visits must be free of any COVID-19 positive cases among residents or staff for a period of at least 14 days.

Also, visitors are required to make appointments.