"This is an Irish Road Bowling Ball," North Country Irish Road Bowling League Co-founder Sean Hennessey said, holding a ball. "It's 28 ounces of steel and it is formed so that we can utilize it for an ancient Irish game called Irish Road Bowling."

150 years ago, those balls were actually battle used cannon balls.



"Irish rebels raided an armory for an opposing Army in their country," Hennessey said. "They took those cannon balls and they rolled them down to a place they wanted to store them. They had so much fun, they thought 'You know what? Next week let's do the same thing.'"



Today, the game is played with that history in mind. It's similar to bowling, except there's no pins and the lane is a mile long stretch of what looks and feels like Old Irish County road.



Here's how it works. Players roll the ball as far as they can. When it goes off the road, the ball is dead. They roll again from that spot and the person with the fewest throws over the course of that mile, wins. It's a game for all ages.



"It's a fun, uplifting sport. It's competitive, but everybody that plays is on each other's side," Hennessey said.



The North Country Irish Road Bowling League is in its fourth year. It typically meets a few times a month on the back roads of Black River.



Sometimes the games get delayed for a few seconds when a car drives by or even delayed a minute or two as the search, with a metal detector, begins for a ball in the tall grass. However, over the course of couple hours, a whole lot of fun is had.



Especially this year, that is key. COVID-19 cost the North Country's Irish community not only St. Patrick's Day celebrations, but its biggest event in the region, the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival.



"Sadly, we weren't able to really celebrate St. Patrick's Day and all the great things Irish people have done for this country in March, so now that the weather has turned and we're able to get together in a safe, distanced kind of way, it's just a great way to showcase our heritage, but also just get together as friends and neighbors," Hennessey said.



There are winners in Irish Road Bowling, but here everyone gets a prize. Each player is just so proud to be a small part of their own history and heritage.



You can learn more about the club by visiting its Facebook page.