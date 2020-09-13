Worcester's famous Hotel Vernon received a notable upgrade this past week.

If you're traveling the new Kelley Square peanut-shaped roundabout, you may have noticed a new sign outside of the local landmark.

The new, bright Hotel Vernon now features Narragansett Lager and its trademark "Hi Neighbor!" slogan.

The previous Miller High Life sign hung outside for decades and will now be on display inside the Hotel Vernon barroom.

The bar also recently installed a new, modern beer tap system, likely in preparation of the expected crowds before and after Worcester Red Sox games next year at Polar Park.