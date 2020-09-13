OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Harmony Middle School is set to reopen their campus on Monday after a dozen educators tested positive for Coronavirus. The district said Harmony Middle has undergone a thorough cleaning over the last two weeks.

PREVIOUS STORY: Harmony Middle School Moves Online as COVID-19 Impacts Staff

Many students like Tatum Holl will be going back face to face. Despite the risks and uncertainty, she and her family would rather that, than online learning. Jennifer Holl, Tatum’s mom applauded the school’s digital effort the last two weeks.

“They did a really great job while they were digital. The teachers I know worked tirelessly for the kids and we really appreciate all the work that has gone into keeping the kids educated,” Holl said.

If a student wants to change their learning from face to face to online or vice versa, parents can change their choice up until September 18 at noon, according to Osceola County Public Schools. After that time, no changes will be allowed as the district has to lock down for the rest of the first semester.

Parents can make changes for what they want for second semester by contacting their school November 30 to December 4.