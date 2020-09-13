We can all agree that 2020 has been quite the unpredictable year.

As many families embark on the challenge of teaching their kids from home, experts are sharing their tips to a great school year.

Children’s book author Jean Alfieri is used to making lots of classroom visits as she shares her book series, Zuggy the Rescue Pug.

She’s since made the switch to virtual visits, and is sharing her wisdom with parents who are also adapting to change amid the pandemic.

“There are so many things for which to be sad this year,” Alfieri said. “But your kids are going to remember it for better or for worse - so why not make this experience for the better?”

She suggests parents follow these steps:

1: Stay positive. You care more about your child's education than anyone. This makes you uniquely qualified to ensure they are learning, growing, and making the most of this school year. Your kids will likely embrace your attitude so let them know this is unusual but okay.

2: Make it fun. Happy learners are more engaged. The more interactive a lesson can be the easier it will be recalled and the longer it will be retained. Get outside while the weather is still nice and do a lesson or two in the shade of a tree.

3: Use your resources. There are plenty if you know where to look. Stay in close contact with your child's teacher. Think about subject matter experts from your family. Let them know how and when they can pitch in with phone or Zoom calls to discuss relevant topics.

4: Plan your day. A routine and a posted agenda are good for kids and grown-ups. An agenda will help to ensure the necessary lessons are covered. Besides, everyone wants to know when to expect a stretch-break and when to look forward to lunchtime!

5: Don't forget the arts. Many schools have cut out art, music and gym classes, but they are important to a child's creative brain. Think about ways to add movement, drawing, painting and other creative pursuits to the school day. Also, google a favorite author or two and see if they offer virtual visits.

6: Allow yourself some grace. Most likely you are doing a great job in a role you weren't formally trained to perform. A great benefit of lessons from home is that you will be staying better connected with how and what your children are learning this year. It's okay for you to have fun with it too!

“I would offer, just offer yourself a little grace. As parents, it may feel overwhelming, it may feel like you have no idea what you’re doing. And you know what? We’re all in this together,” Jean Alfieri said.