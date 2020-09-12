PITTSBORO, N.C. — Business is booming for M&M Alpaca Farm as people turn to more creative ways to get out of the house amid the pandemic.



Typically the farm books their weekend tours about three weeks out, but now they are booked up until the end of the year.



“We have open times on Thursdays and Fridays but we're fully booked on the weekend, so the response has been fantastic. We're really looking forward to having a ton of people on the farm,” says Laina Peck-Bostwick, Chief Operating Officer of M&M Alpaca Farm.



The farm has both Suri and Huacaya alpacas, which are bred and raised to show at alpaca events around the country.



Even though the farm is thriving under pressure, the owners, Marty and Mary Raynor, have decided to retire and are searching for a new owner to take over the operation in 2021.



“We’re looking for somebody who will buy the business as a whole, the farm, the agrotourism business, and really keep that education level going, to keep that interaction with the public, and really become the next step in the evolution of this farm,” Peck-Bostwick says.



The owners aren’t necessarily looking for someone who is already well-versed in alpaca care taking, just someone who is willing to learn and has a passion for animals.



M&M Alpaca Farm will continue to offer tours through December 2020.