A one-year-old is dead after investigators say the child was left in a car.

Deputies were called out at 3:42 p.m. Friday to 5705 Indian Hill Road at, after the baby was found.

Investigators said that, so far, all signs point to the child being left inside a black Nissan Altima that was parked outside the home.

Alton Williams, 18, and other neighbors say they believe a daycare center operates out of the home.

“When I was in my room, I was laying there and I heard screaming. And I came outside to see what it was 'cause I thought people were fighting, and I seen one of the workers. She was out there running around and screaming," Williams said. "And then there was a guy – he had came up to the car and took the kid out of the car, and then they went over there, like, by that tree. And I think they was trying to resuscitate the baby or something."

As of late Friday, Investigators had not said anyone had been charged with a crime in connection with the baby's death.