A long line is worth the wait when doughnuts are on the other end.

Glazy Susan is serving hundreds this weekend for their opening inside the DCU Center.

Customers lined up on Foster Street on Saturday for the soft opening and were served outside.

Glazy Susan's shop inside Reign Cafe is their first brick and mortar shop. They've been selling the specialty doughnuts at pop-ups since 2018.

This is also Reign Cafe's first Worcester shop. They sell coffee, tea, and smoothies with a southeast asian influence.

Reign Cafe co-owner Tam Le said, “It’s a blessing. It’s a difficult time for a lot of food establishments, but we’re super blessed to be able to open our business during this difficult time and we’re really happy with all the support.”

“I think people appreciate the quality. We do a 24-hour brioche dough. We use local ingredients when possible and we make everything from scratch. I think people can tell the difference and really appreciate it,,” added Glazy Susan co-owner, Joe Skrzek.

Glazy Susan sold out of their 600 doughnuts in just over three hours. They'll serve customers inside their shop beginning later this fall.