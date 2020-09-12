MOORESVILLE, N.C. — After a decline in sales, the owners of a screen-printing business decided to adjust their living situation.

The shop for MI Screen Printing where owners Danielle and Jason Gordon work will remain in downtown Mooresville, but the couple is no longer living in a rental apartment.

During football season, MI Screen Printing is usually is high demand. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic delaying the start of high school sports, orders are not coming in.

“Generally this time of the year, we’re here working long hours till some nights 10 or 11 o’clock at night, pushing our booster club orders, everybody getting their fall and winter wear…There’s definitely been a decrease in our business this year,” Danielle Gordon said.

With the decline in sales, the couple decided to move out of their rental apartment and buy a camper instead to save money.

"We're looking at a couple hundred dollars that are going to stay in the business or more a month, and that's huge during this time. Especially in our industry it seems to slow down just a little bit in your winter months,” Danielle Gordon said.

They are now living in a campground near Lake Norman instead of having an apartment lease.

“It will give us a sense of peace in the fact that we will be able to know that our business will be here in the long run and we are going to fight for it,” she said.

The Gordons said downsizing gives them more freedom with the uncertain future of their business.

“We are only month to month, so if we have to move into a cheaper campground, we can because we are not stuck in that lease,” Jason Gordon said.

He said this option is the best for their business.

”We are willing to do the extraordinary to be able to see it succeed,” he said.

Danielle Gordon said they are willing to make any sacrifices to continue providing the best service for their customers.

“Our heart and business wants to stay here in Mooresville, and we are going to do whatever it takes to keep it here,” she said.

The Gordons said they believe their business would survive the pandemic, even if they would have stayed in their rental apartment, but they say it would have been harder from a financial standpoint.