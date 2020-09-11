ORLANDO, Fla. — As cases of coronavirus surge at universities, a Spectrum News 13 Watchdog investigation has found no standard protocols for combating the virus.

What You Need To Know Private colleges tend to establish own standards



Voluntary testing available for free at all campuses surveyed



Some UCF students say communication could be improved



UCF, Stetson COVID dashboards easy to find on websites

This comes after UCF suspended a fraternity and sorority and forced several others into quarantine.

A snapshot of Central Florida universities and colleges indicates just how different each school presents its COVID-19 data.

Most colleges and universities surveyed are private institutions, and they come up with their own testing and tracking processes.​

Testing also varies school by school.

“We are required to get tested every other week," said Tiffini Campbell, a senior at Bethune-Cookman University.

"I haven't personally been tested by UCF," said Everton Wood, a senior at the University of Central Florida.

Typically, Bethune-Cookman University has about 3,700 students on campus.

Pre-pandemic, UCF had a student population of 69,000 students.

Valencia College also does not mandate testing because, according to a spokesperson, 97 percent of its classes are online.

Stetson University, which has approximately 4,200 students, requires regular testing for about 280 students.

“Those are students who have increased exposure for various reasons, so we have said we want them to get tested every other week," according to Dean of Students Lynn Schoenberg.

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University periodically selects students from “key groups” for testing throughout the fall semester, but a spokesperson did not specify how many students the school is testing or how often.

All colleges and universities that responded offer voluntary testing free of charge.

Wood, who’s a member of a Greek fraternity at UCF, said communication could be better between school officials and students.

“Sometimes there are questions left unanswered, and people need answers because our health is at stake," Wood said.

Campbell, however, is happy with how Bethune-Cookman is communicating.

“On a scale of 1 to 10, I’d say about an 8 to 9 on transparency," Campbell said.

One major difference, though, is in public reporting of numbers. On the website of UCF, a public university, those numbers are easily accessible. We couldn’t find any on the website of Bethune-Cookman, a private college.

Feedback from students and faculty led Stetson to create a COVID-19 dashboard, Schoenberg said.

“What they were looking for was more interactive data and data that could help them understand the current situation better," Schoenberg said

Rollins College in Winter Park also has a COVID-19 dashboard.

Both Campbell and Wood, who have known people who have died from COVID-19, said they hope B-CU and UCF, as well as their classmates, continue to take the pandemic seriously.

University and college officials said testing and tracking is only one part of keeping students and faculty safe. Social distancing, wearing face covering, and other policies are also critical, they said.

UCF also plans to make rapid COVID-19 testing available in the coming weeks.​