PORT CANAVERAL, Fla. — Thanks to COVID-19 pandemic, reveunes in Port Canaveral for fiscal year 2020 are already down about $17 million.

Next year officials expect $36 million in lost revenue.

What You Need To Know Port Canaveral businesses asking for help getting federal assistance for the port



Businesses say Port Canaveral losses are causing a trickle-down effect





Fishing businesses say port gives them a unique advantage

Seafood Atlantic Owner Jim Busse explained the potential trickle down effect it will have if the port doesn't get COVID relief funds.

Busse said he's been in business for more than 24 years and relies on the port to stay in business. That's why he and several other business owners felt it was necessary to write Governor Desantis a letter asking for support in getting federal assistance.

“If it closes down, we would have no access to the resources, we would not exist," Busse said.

Port Canaveral CEO Captain John Murray said port officials are doing what they can to cut costs, but ports nationwide are in need of COVID relief funds.

“We've had a significant cost reduction from furloughs to early retirements and layoffs, (and) reduction of our long term capital programs we had in the works this and next year,” he said.

Earlier this year, the President Donald Trump issued an "Executive Order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth,” but Port Canaveral officials not seeing any action.

“It's frustrating, the aspect of this relief effort," Murray said. "The airlines, airports all were immediately covered with some sort of COVID relief. Seaports are all left for the wayside.”

Port Canaveral is more than a place for cruise ships, Busse said. His seafood market provides fresh product to places all over the country and North America.

“When they opened up the port in 1954 it provided safe access and a safe harbor for fisherman during bad weather and to unload their product,” he said.

Busse said the port offers a unique advantage for his business. Because of the depth of the water, he is able to bring in bigger boats and there are not many places like that in the state.

“The bulkhead space is 12 feet of water," he said. "We have swordfish boats, shrimp that come here all year long, that's the attraction of this port. It's a deep water port there are very few of them."

Seafood Atlantic is also considered a tourist attraction because people drive from all over the state to get the fresh catch of the day.