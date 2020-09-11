CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sports bars and restaurants are eager to welcome fans for football season, but they're aware it's going to mean taking some extra precautions to adhere to state and local safety guidelines.

The owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte plans to set up a projector outside if the crowds coming out to watch the games get too big. Owners at other restaurants like Steamers Sports Pub are advising people to get there early because seating is only available at 50 percent capacity.

Customers will need to stake their claim to a seat by literally putting their name on it.

"If they get up to go to the restroom, they will put this on their chair, and that will mark that this is their chair and nobody else can take it," Steamers Sports Pub Owner Bill Nolan said.

If games run late, the drinks will stop flowing. Gov. Cooper's executive order prohibits alcohol sales after 11 p.m.