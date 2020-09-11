TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Even as hundreds of thousands of jobless Floridians begin receiving $300 federal Lost Wages Assistance payments this week, Florida labor leaders are calling on Governor Ron DeSantis to expand the state's portion of unemployment benefits to further boost assistance as the coronavirus pandemic drags on.

The new federal payments replace just half of the $600 pandemic assistance payments unemployed Floridians had been receiving until July. The Florida AFL-CIO and its affiliates argue raising the $275 weekly cap on state unemployment benefits and doubling the duration of that assistance — currently 12 weeks — would help more out-of-work Floridians make ends meet.

"Over 10,000 Floridians in less than 35 days signed a petition that was presented to the governor calling for these changes to be made through executive order," Rich Templin, the AFL-CIO's director of politics and public policy, told reporters this week. "So far, the answer has been, 'I don't have the ability to do that.’ “

Indeed, DeSantis maintains it is the purview of the Florida Legislature to make changes to the structure of Florida's unemployment system. Under his predecessor, Rick Scott, benefits were cut dramatically, and eligibility was tightened. While the governor has indirectly criticized Scott for constructing "a clunker" of a system that "was designed to fail,” he has declined to reform it using an executive order.

DeSantis also cautioned this week that the Lost Wages Assistance program, a stopgap measure created by the Trump administration amid an impasse over a longer-term solution with congressional Democrats, would only last a few short weeks in Florida.

"If they structure it to where the state's going to have to put in like $100 million, we just don't have that capacity right now," DeSantis said Thursday. "So, three weeks for sure, probably the fourth."

Notwithstanding action by the governor, the Republican-controlled legislature could move to expand state-level benefits. Even if there were agreement on such a measure, however, the House and Senate aren't due to reconvene until after the November elections, with top Republicans saying the pandemic and its associated issues don't merit a special legislative session.