Firing up the grill is just one of Kevin Schulz’s jobs for the day. At Guilfoils, he tends the bar and runs the place. It seems like a lot of work, but for Kevin, it comes easy.

“It doesn’t really feel like work because it’s entertainment,” said Schulz. “It’s non-stop fun. I don’t know how else to describe it, right?”

Schulz doesn’t travel far for work because he lives above the bar. He also owns the building and manages the other tenants. He bought it in 2018, and after two years of running the bar, the last thing he expected was to have to shut it down.

During the four months he was closed, Schultz made several improvements to the bar. As soon as he could, he reopened it.

“There’s a lot of bars that were fearful of reopening and I wasn’t and it shows,” said Schulz.

If you’ve never been to Guilfoil’s, you’d probably think it was a dive and most of the customers are regulars, like Larry. Larry’s been coming to the bar for about 20 years.

“Larry tried walking himself out of here about a year ago. He didn’t want to wait like he normally does and he broke his neck out front,” said Schulz.

When a regular comes in, Schultz is usually making their drink before they even sit down. Larry normally orders a PBR, but once in a while he decides to switch it up.

Because not every bar is fully reopened, Kevin is bringing in more business. On average he’s bringing in $254 more dollars a day than before he closed. He’s making four times as much as he did two years ago.

He expects business to die down when other bars reopen, but he knows customers like Larry will keep coming back, even if they do decide to order something different.