FLORIDA — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission wants to remind the public to keep their distance and not to worry if they see manatees violently splashing around on the shore because it's mating season.

"These are large aquatic animals but they're coming near shore," said Andy Garrett, FWC's Manatee Rescue Coordinator. "For us, they're easy to get to but we don't want people getting anywhere close."

Garrett said manatee mating season typically begins in April and goes until November. The long window tracks with the warmer water. On Thursday, Spectrum Bay News 9 found seven male manatees trying to mate with a female along the Phillippe Park shoreline near Safety Harbor in Old Tampa Bay.

"We want them to mate without people interacting. Plus, it's very dangerous," said Garrett. "These males are trying to get underneath her to mate with her and they roll around. Sometimes they're not aware of their surroundings and people can get very injured getting close."

It's also illegal to touch a manatee. Garrett said he's seen people take photos of kids on top of mating manatees.

"We've had cases in the past where people actually set their child on top of the female and take photos," he said. "Enjoy it from afar, give them space."

Back in 2012, a woman was arrested for sea cow molestation, a second degree misdemeanor, after photos surfaced of her riding a manatee on the Ft. DeSoto shoreline.

Garrett said the public often mistakes mating manatees for animals that are in distress or have beached themselves.

"Even though it looks kind of violent and it looks like there's something wrong," he said. "It's a very natural process and we want them to do their thing."

The FWC biologists says the female manatee releases pheromones that attract the males and it won't stop until she's pregnant.

"If she's being mated with now and becomes pregnant," he said. "I would say about 13 months, early October (2021), she'll be giving birth to a calf."

The FWC wants to know if you see a mating herd or any injured or dead manatees. You can report it by calling 1-888-404-3922.