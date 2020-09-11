KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Central Florida residents Nancy Rosado, Michael Saxe and Alice Muñiz all have one thing in common: September 11, 2001 was the longest day of their lives.

The three friends worked for the New York Police Dept. on the day of the attack. They're now retired and living in Florida, but they say this day binds them together.

“I had never been at a scene where there were two plane crashes, two buildings and other buildings on fire. Something of this scale was just unbelievable,” said Saxe, a former NYPD detective.

They say they headed to the scene with little direction and not knowing what to expect, but knowing they had the desire to help. They saw things they never imagined they would see.

“For the people who had survived, for these family members who were looking for their own people. And you wanted to do it for your co-workers that were not present any more… That would never again stand a roll call or see their families,” said Rosado who was an NYPD sergeant.

They also say it’s not just about that day, but the years that have come after it too.

“Twenty-three police officers from the NYPD perished that day," Retired Officer Alice Muñiz said. "But the number of officers who have perished and passed away and have gotten gravely ill since then far outweigh those 23 souls that were lost that day.”

Every year Rosado puts out an NYPD cross and a cutout of an officer kneeling. It's her tribute, to remember those who made that sacrifice.

Saxe says the American flag that was raised a day following the terrorist attacks at ground zero brought him hope in the middle of so much despair.

See their full story in the video above. WARNING: Some of their stories may be disturbing for some.