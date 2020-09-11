BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – As we remember 9/11 this day, 19 years ago, one Brevard County man says his memories of the tragedy haven't faded.

Wayne Struble was working in New Jersey on September 11, 2001, and recalls sifting through the rubble.

"I was one of the founding members of our state's urban search and rescue team," he said.

His radio went off that morning, requesting they come to New York. Struble left his wife and 3-year-old daughter behind, not knowing the full carnage he was about to encounter.

"I started on my way immediately after the second plane hit," he said.

Struble and thousands of first responders arrived to find fiery devastation at the World Trade Center. His team watched the second tower collapse.

"Just a very surreal scene," he said. "My team, unfortunately never found anybody alive."

People in the building and plane passengers were buried underneath rubble. WHen he found the first victim on his very first day, Struble said he will never forget seeing the man's wallet with pictures inside.

"I don't know them, but I know them," he said. "I saw the wife, and the kids, and something gets engrained in your mind. I didn't want to open another wallet again, it gets too personal."

Too personal, but it meant closure for the family. Struble spent two exhausting weeks at Ground Zero.

For years he says he couldn't let go of the anger that began inside him that day.

Until he was asked to give tours and tell his story at the 9-11 Tribute Center.

"It was like having an elephant on your chest, and it getting off," Struble said.

Now, his anger has turned to hope.

Struble’s skill set makes him the ideal person to serve as Health First's Manager of Emergency Preparedness. He leads a command center team when the hospital system goes on alert for hurricanes or public health situations.

Nearly two decades later, Struble says he won't forget.

He urges other Americans to remember one of the darkest days in our history.

"It brought us together as a country," he said.

Struble also worked the 1993 World Center bombing and natural disasters like Hurricane Sandy.