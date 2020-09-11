MANOR, Texas — As the pandemic keeps most schools from travelling, a local farm misses out on their main source of revenue.

What You Need To Know The farm was popular for school field trips



Field trips halted due to coronavirus



Farm is taking donations to stay afloat

As children return to school amid the COVID-19 pandemic, either virtually or in-person depending on where they're at, likely the last thing on administrators’ minds are the year's regularly scheduled field trips.

Figuring out how to safely stuff hundreds of kids into a building each day is causing enough headaches before even thinking about stuffing those kids into a bus and driving them to a different location. Many schools decided to cancel some of their trips altogether, much to the dismay of David Williams, co-director of Crowe's Nest Farm.

"Over 35,000 kids just can't come," Williams said. "You multiply that times $6. That's a year's worth of annual revenue that's just gone."

Williams said thanks to their longstanding relationship with schools in the Austin area, they've been able to sustain for over 35 years. This year, weekly field trips that would see the farm filled with at least 300 kids per trip won't happen, putting Williams and the farm in a tough situation.

"We're just hoping and praying for little miracles to come and happen," Williams said.

Williams said 2020 was supposed to be like any other year. He expected to make a few minor renovations, biggest of which was a new man-made pond. Folks on staff were going to help him tend to the farm and feed the animals.

Instead, his renovations have been put on pause. The six people he's normally able to keep on payroll to help him out have been cut to just two, and that includes himself. The farm can barely afford the food necessary to feed the hundreds of animals that call Crowe's Nest home.

"It's heartbreaking because they love being outside," Williams said of his employees. "They love being in this environment, teaching kids, too."

After a tough summer where it had to temporarily close its doors, Williams said the farm needs help if it will survive the school year. Now, the farm is open for family outings and normal tourism, but he says it won't be enough. That's why he created a video asking folks online for donations through their website, CrowesNestFarm.org and their GoFundMe page.