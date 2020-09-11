This week’s Feel Good Friday story shows how friendship can help get you through the pandemic.

Two Lovejoy businesses, LaVerdad Café and Speak Easy, a non-alcoholic bar, are merging to both work out of the bar’s space.

Patrons will be able to find LaVerdad’s dishes and Speak Easy’s mocktails all at 1194 EastLovejoy Street.

The idea came as the owners, who are friends, were both struggling because of the pandemic.

“We’re here to help each other. It’s like, if I fall, she should be there to pick me up. If she falls, I’ll be there to pick her up. That’s how it should be in any business, any relationship, any friendship, that we should be there to uplift each other,” LaVerdad Owner Vivian Robinson said.

Speak Easy’s last day will be September 19. After that, the space will take the LaVerdad name.