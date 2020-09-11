KISSIMMEE, Fla. — A home improvement project for a veteran in need is now making a world of a difference in his life.

Robert Gingras is a Vietnam veteran whose home was broken into twice, partner passed away and depression struck hard during this pandemic.

On top of all that, his home was falling apart.

The American Legion Post 10 in Kissimmee and the Trinity Lutheran Church & School came together to give his place a face-lift.

“Oh my god… I don’t believe it," Gingras said, upon seeing the upgrades. "The love I have, the compassion that I have… It’s amazing."

Jeff Hawk, the 2nd Vice Commander for American Legion Post 10 said, “The biggest message is be kind to one another and continue to help one another cause you never know when you're going to need the help.”

This veteran is still in need of a washer and dryer for his home. If you would like to donate financially: http://www.trinitychurchandschool.com/online-giving

If donating for Rob’s home, make a note saying, “Rob’s House or God’s Work, Our Hands.”

Or mail check to: 3016 West Vine Street Kissimmee FL, 34741

If you have an item you would like to physically donate for Rob’s home, contact: Debbie Groff, Trinity Lutheran Church & School or at Debbie.Groff@TrinSch.org.