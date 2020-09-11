There's no off-season for Buffalo apparel company 26 Shirts.

The business has local artists come up with designs and part of the proceeds for each limited release goes to a different cause.

"We were doing mafia masks and for a while we couldn't even keep them in stock," co-founder Del Reid said.

Even as sports went away during the pandemic, Reid stayed busy.

"We did a lot of just like city pride type designs that helped different charities and different efforts," he said.

That doesn't mean the last six months have been easy on a man many people call the godfather of Bills Mafia. Reid would normally be at the Bills home opener this Sunday.

"Everybody tries to make it to the home opener," he said. "It's disappointing but why would football be any different than anything else this year."

At least for the first few home games, no fans will be allowed in Bills Stadium so Sunday, instead of being surrounded by 70,000 friends, Reid said he'll likely watch with just a few.

"It just kind of is what it is," he said. "I'm personally not up in arms about it. I understand why the decisions that are being made are being made. It's just disappointing. This year is full of lots of disappointments."

Whether he's in Orchard Park or not, Reid said he'll still watch plenty of football this season. He already watched the league's opener Thursday night with the Kansas City Chiefs who did have a limited amount of fans in their stadium. Reid said to each team its own.

"No, I wasn't jealous of the fans being able to attend," he said. "I mean that's a personal decision that they get to make."

He said he's just glad to have football back and hopes it stays all season.