ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — UCF has placed an entire class in quarantine after a student who later tested positive attended a class in which face coverings were not worn and other COVID-19 policies were violated, Interim President and Vice President for Academic Affairs said Wednesday in a letter to the faculty posted on the university’s website.

In that class, the faculty member moved tables for the class closer together, and class members ate together, all actions that violate the university’s COVID-19 policies, Johnson said.

“It is important that faculty members model the behavior we expect of our students,” Johnson said. “They recognize faculty as authorities and experts. Demonstrating appropriate behavior helps show how much we care for our community and allows us to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 on our campus.”

Johnson went on to say that faculty are subject to “progressive disciplinary action” for not complying with the COVID-19 rules.

A UCF spokesperson said there were approximately 25 students in the class, and the incident is under review. The school will not say what the class was, and did not identify the faculty member.

This week UCF also put a sorority on interim suspension that was under quarantine because of COVID-19. The sorority is accused of holding an unauthorized gathering on campus.