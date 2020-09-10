Tops Friendly Markets has launched its annual campaign for the United Way of Erie and Niagara County, which will kick off September 20 at all participating locations in Erie and Niagara Counties, and will run through October 3.

You can support the campaign by purchasing a United Way icon for $1 or by rounding up your change at the register. Tops will then donate the proceeds to United Way.

"Tops Markets strongly believes in giving back to the communities in which we serve. With the help and compassion of our associates and customers, we know we can make a difference supporting the United Way Campaign," said Diane Colgan, United Way board member and senior vice president of marketing for Tops Markets.

Tops has donated over $47,000 to the United Way since 2013.