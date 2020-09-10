SANFORD, Fla. — Residents near Thursday morning's gas line rupture and massive resulting fire were deemed too close and it wasn't safe.

That was what people were jolted awake to just before 1 a.m. in Sanford.

What You Need To Know Sanford residents jolyed overnight due to gas leak explosion



Huge fireball seen in the air near Black Bear Wilderness Area



STORY: Ruptured Gas Line Causes Explosion, Massive Fire in Sanford

A reverse 911 call was sent to over 800 homes in the Black Bear Wilderness Area near Michigan Avenue and Oregon Street. There were no injuries reported.

Resident Andy Tolbert said she felt her house shake. It woke her up and she came outside to find a fireball lighting up the sky.

“We could feel it, you could actually feel the heat," she said. "It was a very like a low rumbling that you could actually feel like vibrating your body.”

She said she got the reverse 911 call to evacuate around an hour later. Then the police came by.

Other neighbors reported seeing the sky lit up and hearing roars in the distance.

Tolbert got the clear to come back around 3:30 a.m.

“After we were standing out here for a few minutes, it was actually starting to get a scratchy throat from the the burned off gas fumes in the air everybody was calm," she said.

"Everybody was kind of clearing their throats.“