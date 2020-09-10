ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A survey of more than 1,500 teachers in Orange County indicates 60 percent of them don’t feel safe teaching in person.

The survey was distributed by the Orange County Classroom Teachers’ Association (OCCTA).

What You Need To Know Cleaning supplies are in short supp;ly, teachers say



Working in life-threatening circumstances is hard, union president says



Winter Park teacher said OCPS reopened schools too soon



District said it could not comment on survey results

“It’s insane, so no, I don’t feel necessarily safe,” Winter Park High School theater teacher J. Marie Bailey said.

Cleaning supplies and custodians at her school are stretched thin, according to Bailey, who has taught for 15 years. So she said she felt like she had to buy her own supplies so she could clean her classroom more frequently.

“And I go through and I sanitize every desk, before and after, before students can come in, because I don’t feel comfortable with what the district has provided,” Bailey said.

Of those teachers who took the survey, 68 percent said they weren’t told how to reorder personal protection equipment from the district.

It is difficult for teachers to give their all when they are worried they could contract a life-threatening virus, OCCTA President Wendy Doromal said.

“I think it’s really hard to hide your emotions and feelings as you’re in a classroom with students, and they’ll pick up on it. Kids are smart,” Doromal said.

For Bailey, the second week was much better than the first week, but she said she thinks Orange County Public Schools started in-person classes before the district was ready to handle them.

“My [high school] administration is working really hard, but they don’t have the stuff they need to get to us,” Bailey said.

A spokesperson said the district could not comment on the high number of teachers in the survey who said they do not feel safe because the survey was being cited by the teachers’s union in contract bargaining talks.