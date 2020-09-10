He was making millions on the gridiron, but prosecutors say NFL wide receiver Josh Bellamy was also cashing in on the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, the 31-year-old from St. Petersburg, Fla. is accused of taking part in a $24 million scheme to file fraudulent applications for federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans.

Prosecutors allege the former New York Jets player, who was released this week by the team following a shoulder injury, personally filed for – and received – a $1,246,565 loan for his company, Drip Entertainment LLC.

In the release, the DOJ said Bellamy spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on a lavish lifestyle -- $104,000 on purchases at Dior and Gucci and $67,774 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino. Prosecutors say he also withdrew more than $302,000 and tried to secure PPP loans for his family and close friends.

He’s just the latest person to be accused of scheming against the program designed to provide relief for struggling American business owners. The Department of Justice said Thursday 57 people have been charged since May for allegedly attempting to steal more than $175 million in PPP loans.

"The involvement of these rings isn't surprising, but it is particularly troubling to us here at the department. We will be focusing on these types of cases, going forward," Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbit said Thursday at a news conference.

The DOJ says anyone with information about possible fraud involving COVID-19 relief can report it to the National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline by calling 866-720-5721 or filing a complaint on its website.