Former interns for the activist group Nobody Leaves Mid-Hudson told Spectrum News Wednesday they did not expect to lose their internships for challenging the group’s structure and priorities.

“They cut 60 interns. That’s something Amazon would do,” one former intern said.

The students began their unpaid internship in early June as civil unrest over police brutality against Black people was sharply increasing.

After a few days of meetings and phone bank fundraising sessions, several of the interns signed on to a list of demands.

Among the 16 items, they demanded NLMH to pledge more work hours and money to Black causes, and to provide stipends to certain volunteers.

“It wasn’t a series of demands or like how much we hated this organization,” former intern Skye Carter said during a group Zoom interview. “It was like, we’re so excited to get to do this work to help in this raging revolution that’s happening right now.”

But after disagreements on the format of the meeting to discuss the interns’ demands, staff shut down the internship program.

In an email announcing the dismissal of all interns, staff said the interns escalated straight to making demands that the organization change its agenda, before exhausting other avenues to communicate with staff.

“We really valued the work that they were doing,” NLMH Organizer Rene Mejia Jr. told Spectrum News via Zoom Thursday.

He said the former interns know activism well, so he hoped for an agreement.

“To the degree of whether we could agree on everything or not, or if there was any flexibility at all to try and change things, they weren’t going to be flexible,” he said, “and they weren’t going to let us be able to say, ‘We can do this, but understand, we can’t do that.”

Mejia said of the 60 interns who were dismissed, 20 reapplied.

The interns who do not come back will not receive any class credit.



Some will pay back a $500 stipend that their college gives to students at the beginning of their internships, the former interns said.