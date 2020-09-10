TEXAS — Companies across the country are looking for ways to help local communities during the coronavirus pandemic, and that includes Kendra Scott.

The Texas-based jewelry designer is using her commitment to giving back to support and celebrate young women during this unique back-to-school season despite the obstacles.

With the launch of a new, first-ever design partnership with Balfour and growing their on-campus rep program, Gems, across the country, Kendra Scott is helping to not only support young entrepreneurs, but is also finding ways to connect with their customers in a new and hyper-local way.

"We continue to also encourage really great conversations around anti-racism and social justice. We have partnered with The Conscious Kid to encourage over 3,000 books in the classrooms this fall to continue these incredible conversations," said Kendra Scott chief marketing director Mindy Perry.

The company is also offering teachers a 15 percent discount at all Kendra Scott stores any time of the year.