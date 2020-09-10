SANFORD, Fla. — Fire crews in Seminole County worked overnight after a 12-inch gas transmission line ruptured, causing an explosion that shot flames 100 feet into the air.

A reverse 911 call was sent to over 800 homes in the Black Bear Wilderness Area near Michigan Avenue and Oregon Street.

A valve was shut off remotely and there were no injuries. Also, no properties were damaged.

What You Need To Know Gas line rupture in Seminole County causes explosion, fire near Black Bear Wilderness Area



No injuries, no property damage



Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said line was remotely closed

Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said the situation could have been a lot worse. He said fortunately it happened in a more remote area not too close to homes.

The 12-inch gas transmission line sent flames shooting in the air just before 1 a.m. and the flames could be seen for miles.

Residents who left their homes out of precaution have been allowed to return. Chief Drozd addressed any environmental or health concerns with the gas leak.

Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said the situation could have been a lot worse. (Justin Soto, Spectrum News staff)

"When a gas transmission line leaks, that it was burning is much better because it's burning up that gas that can migrate into different areas,” Drozd said.

“So at the point that they shut the valve and the gas burnt itself out, the hazard was removed."

A closer look at the flames shortly after the explosion. (Courtesy Rovert Harrell)

Fire officials said the gas company or law enforcement will be working to figure out the cause of the leak, a possible cause is static electricity from lightning.

The leak did cause some small brush fires in the area but those were small and put out quickly.