ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's summers can be overwhelming.

Here's a creative way to beat the heat, all while testing your surfing skills.

Here's 5 things your need to know:

1. Want a fun, unique way to beat that Florida summer heat? Well look no further than the Grove Resort here in Orlando. Their water park boasts a thrilling attraction the FLOWrider.

2. The FLOWrider allows you to learn to surf and body board without even setting foot in the ocean. The experience simulates waves so you can get your surf on. They have instructors on site to teach and assist any skill level.

3. They are following COVID-19 safety measures. Masks must be worn at all times except when on the FLOWrider. They sanitize and clean all equipment.

4. FLOWrider is open daily starting at 10 AM. 30 minute sessions start at 30 dollars and hour long sessions start at 55 dollars. They do offer private lessons at an additional fee.

5. For more information about how to book your slot to ride the waves check out their website,https://www.groveresortorlando.com/surfari/flowrider/