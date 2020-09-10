CARES Act Grants available for struggling artists in Pinellas County

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- An artist can struggle on a good day, but during a pandemic the saying 'starving artist' may never be more true. Even for well established artists, it can be tough times.

“I think sometimes suffering can produce great art, and I think sometimes suffering can shut down great art," said Barbara St. Clair, Creative Pinellas CEO. “Artists need help right now just like any other small business.”

Great work is still being made during the pandemic. Take a walk around Creative Pinellas, and the work of emerging artists fills their rooms.

“Artists are the most creative problem solvers you are ever likely to run across," said St. Clair.

Many of these artists are small business owners, which is why Creative Pinellas is helping them apply for CARES Act grants still available in Pinellas County.

“The challenge is of course we need to get that money out into the community so that the community can use it, and use it creatively," said St. Clair.

DreamMakerz Productions is one small business who is going to apply.

“I mean we are, we are managing, it’s been a tough time," said co-owner Cranston Cumberbatch.

Even through the pandemic, he and his business partner work hard to keep producing documentaries and movies.

“It’s what we have given our heart too and when you are able to do what you love, as an everyday work, you got to keep going," said Cumberbatch. "As a film producer it is going to help us tremendously, because as you know making a movie is not a cheap ordeal at all.”

The grants for Pinellas artists and arts businesses start at $1,000. To qualify, those businesses need to have filed taxes and have made more than $4250 in revenue in 2019.

“I am excited to know that there is support out there, and that there are actually some people looking out for the little guy," said Cumberbatch.

The Pinellas CARES Micro-Grant has specifically been designed to make it easier for artists and arts businesses to be able to apply and receive funds.

For this grant funds are available:

For arts businesses of all genres who earn money from the creation, sale, performance, or practice of their art and who report their taxes as a business, and are registered with Florida Sunbiz.

For artists of all genres who earn money from the creation, sale, performance or practice of their art and who have not established themselves as a formal business.

For artists or arts businesses who work out of their home.

For web-based arts businesses (as long as the business owner lives in Pinellas County.)

For brick and mortar arts businesses, whether it is a full-time, shared space, etc.

Funds can be used to reimburse business losses caused by the required closures due to COVID-19.

This Pinellas Cares Micro-Grant:

Provides a cash award on a sliding scale based on annual revenue (money earned from work as an artist before expenses.)

Approved costs include employee wages, payments to vendors (for supplies, equipment, services, etc.), payment for rent or other business and operating expenses.

Funds may not be used to cover costs already paid by insurance or by another federal program.

Applicants for this grant will need to:

Show taxable income from their creative work (personal income tax form OK.)

Show business loses due to COVID-19 and may do so through a variety of means, including cancellation of shows, closure of galleries, loss of gig income, etc.

Have business losses that are greater than the amount of the grant.

To apply, click here.