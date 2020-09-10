TAMPA, Fla. — Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Halloween event Howl-o-Scream will feature 10 scare zones, including four that are all-new.

The theme park on Thursday shared new details about the scares, including the themes.

The four new scare zones will feature settings such as a campground with werewolves, a cemetery, a haunted junkyard and a penitentiary.

For Lycan Landing, visitors must try to escape a campground that, once the campfire goes out, is filled with “glowing eyes leering through the trees.”

All the scare zones will be open-air and feature enhanced health and safety measures due the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The designs of the scare zones have also been modified with physical distancing in mind.

Howl-O-Scream will take place with limited capacity on select nights September 25-November 1. All visitors are encouraged to make reservations as early as possible.